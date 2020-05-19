Laramie County Government Buildings to Reopen June 3

All Laramie County government buildings will reopen to the public on June 3, the Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday.

County offices have been closed to walk-in traffic since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This allows time for all departments to receive protective equipment and signage, in addition to making necessary changes to public spaces and offices that will allow in-person business to take place while still maintaining the safety of the public and employees," commissioners said in a statement.

Commissioners say county employees will be wearing face coverings, and they encourage the public to follow suit.

"If you require employee face coverings to be removed to conduct your business, please ask, employees are happy to accommodate," they said.

To maintain proper social distancing between customers, entry to county offices on the first floor of the governmental complex will be controlled by floor markings. There will also be signs on the complex doors listing appropriate entry points to particular offices.

"We ask the public for patience as we enter our new normal," said commissioners.

​​