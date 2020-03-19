Laramie County Has 4th Coronavirus Case

U.S. Centers for Disease Control

The Laramie County Public Health Department on Thursday received notification of its fourth reported positive COVID-19 case.

According to a news release, the affected individual lives in Cheyenne and was a known close contact with someone who has previously tested positive. The new case brings Cheyenne's total up to four.

Earlier Thursday, Laramie County ordered the closure of several non-essential businesses including bars and dine-in portions of restaurants.

