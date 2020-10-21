Laramie County Health Board Calls For County Mask Order

Stuart Franklin, Getty Images

The Laramie County Health Board on Tuesday unanimously voted in favor of having the County Health Officer, Dr. Stan Hartman, draft a county-wide mandatory mask order similar to one in place in Teton County.

According to Laramie County County Commissioner Linda Heath, who is not a member of the board but who attended the meeting, Hartman will write an order which will then be considered by the board at a special meeting at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The board passed the motion as local and state cases of COVID-19 continue to increase to record levels. According to the Wyoming Department of Health website, as of Tuesday evening, there had been 8,070 lab-confirmed cases of the virus, 1,456 probable cases, and 61 deaths in the state.

If the board approves the draft resolution, it will then go to State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, who will have the final decision on the matter. The Teton County order, which went into effect this summer, requires all adults to wear a face-covering when inside or in line to enter any retail or commercial business or healthcare facility, or when riding in a public taxi or other public transportation.

But that order does have numerous exceptions, including for people who have medical reasons for not wearing a facemask.

The Laramie County Board of Health is a five-member volunteer board that meets the third Tuesday of every month. The members are appointed for five-year terms, with three of the seats appointed by the Laramie County Commission and two by the Cheyenne City Council.

Its members are board President Tim Thorson, Vice President Dr. Darryl Bindschadler, Secretary Karl Musgrave, DVM, and board members Dr. Brad Kincheloem DDS and Sue Hume.

