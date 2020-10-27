Laramie County Health Board To Consider Face Mask Mandate Today

The Laramie County Board of Health is scheduled to consider a draft face mask mandate for businesses and public places today at noon.

The board last week directed county Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman to draft a mandate based on one in place in Teton County. Dr. Hartman discussed the mandate and what he says is the need for face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19 in an interview on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on Saturday on AM 650, KGAB.

You can hear that interview here.

If the county health board signs off on the mandate, it would still need the approval of state Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist before being implemented.

According to a post on the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Facebook page, members of the public can attend the meeting via zoom or call into the meeting

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kAo3NTziO