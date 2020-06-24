Laramie County Libraries to Reopen Tomorrow With Restrictions

Libraries in Laramie County will reopen tomorrow, June 25, with restrictions meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Major restrictions include the following:

Face coverings will be required for any individual three years of age or older wishing to utilize a Laramie County Library System facility.

Visits to any Laramie County Library facility will be limited to one hour per day per person/group.

Social distancing measures will be enforced. Furniture, computers, and help desks have all been updated or moved in order to maintain social distancing guidelines.

All library meeting rooms will be closed for public use until further notice.

My Library Place, the interactive Bookmobile, and the Early Literacy Center on the second floor will be closed.

There will be a limited number of computers available throughout all library facilities. Computer access is limited to one hour per day per person and reservations are highly recommended. Visit the library’s website to make a reservation for the Cheyenne Computer Center beginning June 25.

Library programs, storytimes, and other events are still canceled until further notice.

The Cheyenne library will return to its normal operating hours, while the Burns and Pine Bluffs branches will have limited hours. The Bookmobile and Library Café will also reopen with restrictions and limited hours.

A complete list of restrictions and hours for each library facility can be found at LaramieCountyLibrary.org/covid.

