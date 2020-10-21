Laramie County Library Introduces Fall For Y’all This Week

The Laramie County Library is helping every family that is burned out from the hustle and bustle of what we have come to know as the "new normal." They will be spending this week celebrating fall. "Fall For Y'all" is happening this week at the Laramie County Library, where you can take home activities that they have planned out for the week.

Fall is in full swing and we have tons of take-home activities to celebrate! Join in the Fall for Y'all fun by picking up an activity kit on the 2nd floor or by utilizing the library's curbside pick-up service.

This is especially good for the kids, whether they're learning at home or in-person school, it's just a nice break with a ton of opportunities to keep busy during a time where we're not necessarily going out as much.

If you're at work and didn't feel like putting headphones in. Some of the activities include making a Pumpkin Pie in a cup, which sounds delicious, building a "Ghost Rocket" and a fall wreath to add some festive décor to your front door. A make your own caramel apple kits and a nature walk to do in your own neighborhood will really get you in the seasonal mood.

You can find out more details and everything you could possibly want to know about the Laramie County Library here.