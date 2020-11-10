Laramie County Library System Offer Veterans Day Events

The feeling in the world right now is a weird mix of tension between the election last week and the effects of the 2020 Pandemic. We tend to gloss over things that we really shouldn't as a community and a country. One thing that we need to make sure that we do is celebrate our Veterans this week. They haven't changed or been altered due to either of those things that have happened in 2020, and we need to remember that. The Laramie County Library System hasn't forgotten and their Pine Bluffs and Burns locations are planning some events for our Veterans.

The Burns location will have special gifts for Veterans that they can pick up today. They're also asking Veterans to have their picture taken for their Wall Of Honor.

The Pine Bluffs location will be holding a Veterans Day Drive Through Reception after the American Legion Veterans Day Ceremony. The drive through will offer coffee and patriotic cookies for veterans. You can also check out the new Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier mural that is located through the library alley.

No matter how you celebrate Veterans Day this year, there will be plenty of ways to celebrate our brave men and women who served our country. A huge shout out is deserved for the Laramie County Library System for putting on events for our Veterans. They deserve more than one day of recognition, but this is absolutely a great way to honor them.