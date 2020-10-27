Laramie County Library System Offering Halloween At Home

It's totally understandable if you choose to not take the kiddos out to trick or treat this year. It's a pretty weird year, I mean, even if you DO take your little Ironman and Black Widow out to snag some sugary treats, there may not be that many houses participating like normal. It's really a weird spot to be stuck in, but, hey, it's 2020, so if the Earth doesn't open up with actual ghouls and goblins flocking the streets, I think a little less candy might be ok in that situation.

The Laramie County Library System is offering a Virtual Not So Scary Halloween Bingo. It's all on Zoom and you can pick up your gaming pieces from the Library.

Looking for a fun virtual activity for the family this October 31st? Join us for a Not So Scary Halloween Bingo Night with friends and families! Every participant can pick up a “Bingo Bag” at the library and then log on dressed in your spooky/silly/fun costume! Bags will be available for pick-up October 26–31 on the 2nd floor or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. RSVP above to receive a Zoom link.

(Children & Families; Live via Zoom)

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=350664099327633

First off, the video quality that the Library has is pretty great, secondly, it's an awesome way to still have fun and dress up this year if you're not feeling the whole trick or treat thing this year. Besides, if you still want to trick or treat, there may be trick or treating times before the zoom bingo fun begins at 5 pm.