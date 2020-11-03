Laramie County Library System Wins Non-Profit Of The Year Award

In a post made on their Facebook page yesterday, the Laramie County Library System was honored with the Non-Profit Of The Year award from the Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce for 2019. In a whirlwind year where nothing makes sense and everything is weird, this makes sense. The Laramie County Library System does so much for the community, that they absolutely deserve the recognition from the Chamber.

The Non-profit of the Year Award recognizes organizations that kindheartedly put others first and make a difference through outstanding initiatives and contributions to the community.

It's pretty easy to point out much of the great things the Laramie County Library System does for the community, even looking back a couple weeks to events. They hosted a Halloween Bingo for trick or treaters that didn't get to go out on Halloween, they also have take home kits of activities for children and families to take part in.

Here's a look at the hardware they picked up from the Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce.

If you're looking for events at the library and to fully understand how valuable they are to the community, check out their events section here. They have plenty of fun events coming up and through 2021 that you and your family will absolutely love. Congratulations to the Laramie County Library System for picking up this award, it's very well deserved!