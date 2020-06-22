Laramie County Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases

The Laramie County Health Department announced Monday afternoon that in the last seven days an additional 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The majority of new cases are individuals between 20 and 30 years old. Laramie County Health Department has also been informed that at least three restaurants in Cheyenne have workers who have tested positive or are probable.

County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman said in a statement “If you are feeling ill, have respiratory symptoms, a cough, fever or have lost your sense of taste or smell please see your health care provider immediately to be tested. If you are feeling sick, please don’t go to work."

The Health Department reminds everyone that the best way to avoid infection is to maintain a six-foot distance from others. If you can’t maintain that distance, please wear a face mask. It is also important to increase handwashing.

Information regarding COVID-19 is available throughout the area including the Cheyenne Laramie County Health Department website and the City of Cheyenne website.