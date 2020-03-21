Laramie County Reports 5th Positive COVID-19 Case

Laramie County confirmed its fifth case of COVID-19 Saturday night.

According to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, the individual is in their 20s and lives in Cheyenne.

"The individual has no known close contact with any others who previously tested positive and will be quarantined at home," officials said in a press release.

As of Saturday night, the state has reported 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 spread across Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan and Teton counties.

