Laramie County Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend

Three more people tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend in Laramie County, according to numbers released Sunday by the Wyoming Department of Health.

The new cases bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the county to 128. Of those cases, 120 have recovered.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department on Wednesday, June 10, announced there were no active cases in the county, but that number shot up to three on Friday, June 12, when the agency announced that a woman in her late 50s, a man in his early 40s, and a man in his late 20s had tested positive for the virus.

County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman says it's important residents "stay vigilant" and continue to wear masks and maintain social distance, especially given the fact that other states are seeing increasing positive test results.

As of June 14, Wyoming has recorded 841 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 219 probable cases. Seventy-nine percent of those patients (834) have recovered while 18 have died.

