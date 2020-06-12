Laramie County Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases

Laramie County reported three new cases of COVID-19 Friday, just two days after the health department announced there were no active cases in the county.

County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman says the new cases involve a woman in her late 50s, a man in his early 40s, and a man in his late 20s.

"The community needs to stay vigilant and continue wearing face coverings, follow six-foot social distancing guidelines, staying home when sick, and practicing good personal hygiene in order to keep the spread as low as possible," Hartman said in a press release.

"We are seeing increasing positive test results in other states and we want to avoid that as much as we can in Laramie County," he added.

The new cases bring the total number of active cases in the county to three, with 188 recovered positive and probable cases, and two deaths.

