Laramie County Resident’s Hunting Gear Stolen

Laramie County deputies are trying to track down whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of hunting gear from a resident in the 3300 block of Hales Ranch Road.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred sometime between Dec. 28, 2019 and Jan. 8, 2020.

Warner says someone entered the resident's garage and stole $4,975 worth of hunting gear, including two shotguns -- a Beretta over and under and a Remington 11-87 12 gauge.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.​

