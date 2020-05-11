Laramie County Residents Reminded About Health Orders

scaliger

The Laramie County Emergency Operations Center is reminding people that many restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain in place.

The EOC released the following statement on Saturday:

''The Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Operations Center would like to remind all Laramie County residents that we remain under current statewide public health orders that apply through Friday, May 15. The most recent statewide public health orders have provided a loosening of restrictions; however, it does not constitute the immediate start to Phase 1 of the Laramie County recovery plan for all businesses and organizations within the county. Laramie County will share updates on social media when they are announced as it applies to current statewide public health orders set to expire Friday, May 15.

Links to the Laramie County recovery plan, and the continuation of three statewide public health orders currently in place, can be found below.