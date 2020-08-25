Laramie County School District 1 Releases COVID-19 Toolkit

Laramie County School District 1 has released a COVID-19 toolkit to help answer families' questions about the reopening of schools on Monday, Aug. 31.

District spokeswoman Mary Quast says the toolkit will be updated as the district receives new information and directives from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and/or the Wyoming Department of Health as well as orders and directives from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.

To view the toolkit, visit: https://www.laramie1.org/com-rel-6a26e0ca/covid-19-resources-8c706030

