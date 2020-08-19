Laramie County Sees 60 Percent Voter Turnout for Primary Election

UPDATE:

After confirming that they had one voting machine at Storey Gym that did not close properly at the end of the evening, the Laramie County Clerk's Office ran all paper ballots from the Storey Gym vote center through their scanner. The net result was an increase of 88 ballots. There was no change in the outcome of any race and it doesn't appear as though a recount will be required for any race. The County Clerk's Office has also reviewed write-ins and it doesn't appear that any write-in candidate has the required 25 votes to qualify for nomination.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Sixty percent of Laramie County voters cast their ballots in this year's primary election, slightly more than in 2016.

County Clerk Debra Lee says unofficial results indicate that 21,876 ballots were cast.

"In 2016 -- which was the last primary during a presidential year -- voter turnout was 58 percent," said Lee. "The big difference this year is we had more people voting absentee and early than in person."

Lee says around 9,000 voters showed up at the polls Tuesday, and despite COVID-19 challenges and new voting equipment, "things ran smoothly."

While any number of factors, such as winter weather, can affect voter turnout, Lee expects to see good numbers for the Nov. 3 general election.

"A presidential election year generally we get really good turnout," said Lee. "And the signs are there, we've already had about 13,000 absentee requests, which exceeds what we had in the primary."

The county canvassing board will meet on Friday to certify the election results.

