Laramie County Sees Third Highest Voter Turnout Since 2004

Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee says unofficial results show 45,119 residents cast their ballots in this year's general election.

Lee says the county's seven vote centers were "hopping" on Tuesday, and there were more than 6,000 new registrants.

"We were very busy (but) it went remarkably smoothly," she said. "From the reports I've had, (voters) were patient and appreciative of the opportunity to exercise their right to vote."

In terms of numbers, Lee says the county "had more voters turn out this year than we have had for general elections going back as far as 2008," but it wasn't a record turnout.

"I calculate our turnout to be 104 percent," said Lee. "The highest turnout on records available at the Clerk’s Office was in 2016 -- 109 percent -- followed by 2004 with 105 percent."

The county canvassing board will meet on Friday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. to certify the election results.