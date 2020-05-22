Laramie County Sheriff Looking For Credit Card Fraud Suspects

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is looking for a pair of suspects for unlawful use of a credit card.

According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, the people shown in the above photo are believed to have used a card that didn't belong to them to buy $1,555 worth of items from the Cheyenne Walmart on Livingstone Avenue.

According to the post, the fraud happened at 11:41 a.m. on May 13. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to call Deputy Grover at 307-633-4847.