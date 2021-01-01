Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Horse Shootings

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shootings of two horses recently, and the owner of one of the animals is offering a reward for information in the case.

According to a post on the LCSO Facebook page. the shootings happened between December 26 and December 28th in the Horse Creek Road area.

A horse that was shot in the 1500 Block of Horse Creek Road was seriously injured, while a second horse that was shot in the 1500 block of County Road Road 118 A of off Horse Creek Road has died.

Meanwhile, Nate Smith, who owned the horse that was injured, says he is offering a reward for information in the case:

''REWARD: I’m offering a $1000.00 reward to anyone who gives me information that leads to a conviction of the person(s) involved! I already have some information coming in.. but I need more! Thank you all for sharing!"

Smith told Townsquare Media of Cheyenne on Friday that he owns the horse that was injured, while the horse that was killed belongs to his brother.