Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Help in Theft Case
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying three people who stole a street sign recently.
According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, the people shown in the above photo stole the sign on Dec. 22 at the intersection of Rodley Road and Fishing Bridge Road.
Anyone with information on the theft is being asked to call Deputy Lee or the Sheriff's Department at 633-4700.
