Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Missing 16-year-Old

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who is considered to be at risk.

Talyia Jade Bucuren, who goes by ''TJ,'' was last seen on Saturday, March 14. She's 5'3 tall and weighs 110 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, a black hoodie, white high tops and carrying a black mesh backpack. Investigators believe she has an IPhone with a pink and gold glitter case with her.

Anyone with information about her is being asked to call Detective Sgt. Burch at 307-633-4763.