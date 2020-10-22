Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to Hold Drug Take Back Event

As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Laramie County deputies will be at the Safeway at 700 S. Greeley Highway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 24, collecting unused and unwanted medications.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the purpose of the event is to allow citizens to safely dispose of their old medications in an environmentally safe manner and keep those drugs out of the hands of unauthorized people or kids.

Warner says no illegal drugs, sharps, thermometers, oxygen containers, radioactive materials, pressurized canisters or chemotherapy drugs will be accepted.

The sheriff's office has taken in more than 2,300 pounds of unused and unwanted prescription drugs since the program's inception a decade ago.