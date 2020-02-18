Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Warrant Scam

If you get a call from (307) 633-4735 saying you have a warrant out for your arrest, it's a scam.

Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Brandon Warner says someone is "spoofing" the number to show up on caller ID as one of the sheriff's office's numbers.

He says the caller tells people they have a warrant -- usually for failing to show up for court or jury duty -- and can take care of it criminally or civilly by giving Lt. James $5,000 to keep it off their record.

"We'll never ask you for bond payment over the phone," said Warner. "All bonds are payable at the Laramie County Courthouse."

Warner says anyone who gets one of these calls should disregard it.

