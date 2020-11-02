Laramie County Voters Not Required to Wear Masks at Polls

Laramie County voters won't be required to wear masks at the polls tomorrow, Nov. 3, despite a mask mandate that went into effect today, according to county officials.

Voters are, however, encouraged to wear masks while voting, and officials say masks will be available at polling locations for voters who request them.

County residents wishing to vote on election day can go to any of the following vote centers between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.:

David R Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.

Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 W. 8th Ave.

North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Rd.

Laramie Co. Community College, CCI Bldg., 1400 E College Dr.

Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway

Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St.

As of Friday, Oct. 30, nearly 26,000 voters -- 60 percent of those registered -- had already cast their ballots in Laramie County.

