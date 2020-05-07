Laramie County Working to Reopen, Asks Residents to Stay Vigilant

Laramie County commissioners say the COVID-19 situation is improving, but it's important residents remain vigilant in stopping the virus' spread.

County offices have been closed to walk-in traffic since March 17, and commissioners on Wednesday asked that people continue using alternate methods when conducting business.

"Each of the offices has established easy, efficient methods for doing business by e-mail, internet, phone, mail, or --in rare cases -- individual appointment," commissioners said in a statement. "The specifics of these methods are posted outside each of the offices, at the courthouse, and on the Laramie County website and Facebook page."

"It is not lost on us that this situation has demanded limitless patience and forced an unwanted adjustment to standard operating practices," they added. "But this adjustment is temporary."

Commissioners say they're working with other governmental agencies and with local, state and national health departments to reopen as quickly as possible.

​​