Laramie Jubilee Days Cancelled

Laramie Jubilee Days is among the six rodeos which were cancelled in Wyoming today.

The other rodeos cancelled were Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous PRCA Rodeo, the Cody Stampede, Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Casper, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, and Cheyenne Frontier Days.

This was announced during Governor Mark Gordon's media briefing today, in which he stated, "The health and safety of guests, volunteers, rodeo contestants, and our communities are our primary concern, indeed our duty."

In a press release from Laramie Jubilee Days, they stated that the Governor and his staff met with rodeo committee members from Cody, Sheridan, Thermopolis, Laramie, Casper, and Cheyenne over the past several weeks and looked at potential social distancing measures, entrance and exit plans and other possibilities to ensure safely staging rodeos, parades, carnivals, and concerts.

"Solutions conceived on paper haven't held true in practice and quite simply hundreds of people funneling through a gate at the same time is not safe," the Governor stated.

Please visit www.laramiejubileedays.org, to learn more about refunds and other pertinent information regarding this decision.