Laramie PD Looking for Runaway Laramie Boy

The Laramie Police Department put out an alert on their Facebook page about a runaway Laramie boy.

His name is Skylar Abramson and he is 17 years old. He ran away on September 11, 2020. Police say he may have a mountain bike with him and that he may be on the west side of the Laramie River.

If you have any information about Skylar, please call (307) 721-2526 and refer to case #20-3341.

You can see the whole Facebook post with his picture below.