Update: Laramie Police Department has reported that Xavior Jackson has been located.

Laramie Police Department has requested public assistance over Facebook in locating a runaway teen.

15-year-old Xavior Jackson was last seen wearing a black and grey jacket and white washed blue jeans. He is 5'9", 130lbs, and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen in the 900 block of N. 5th St.

Please contact Police Dispatch at 307-721-2526 if you know of his whereabouts, case # 20-0622.