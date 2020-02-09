Late Sunday afternoon (February 9) the Laramie Police Department asked the public's assistance in finding a 16-year-old girl.

The girl, pictured below, was last seen wearing a black jacket over a gray hoodie with ripped jeans and black shoes. She’s 5’5”. Officials say she may be attempting to leave the state.

Laramie Police Department

The Department says that if you find her please contact Officer T. Johnson in reference to 20-0469.

The LPD's non-emergency number is (307) 721-2526.

