Laramie Police Department Warns Public of Text Scam

On Friday, July 31, the Laramie Police Department made the public aware of a scam that was targeting local residents.

The scam begins as a text message, using the receivers name and listing members of the receiver's family.

This is accompanied by graphic images of mutilated corpses and a threat to kill the family if the receiver does not pay the sender of these disturbing texts money.

A phone number is provided for the receiver to call to make arrangements for payment.

All of the personal information the sender is using, including addresses and names of family, can be accessed on public websites.

The Laramie Police Department is asking the public to ignore and block the number if they receive these messages.