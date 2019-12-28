UPDATE: Laramie Police Say for Teen Runaway Safe

UPDATE: 6:00 PM 12/28.19

The Laramie Police Department reports that Gary has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Laramie Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old runaway.

Police say, Gary Lee Whitman, 17, has run away from the Laramie area. He is 5'9", 135 lbs, has brown hair, and green eyes.

Whitman was last seen wearing a yellow fleece coat, blue flannel shirt, black sweat pants, black converse tennis shoes, and black glasses.

Photo Courtesy of Laramie Police Department

If you have any information about Whitman's whereabouts, please call Laramie PD Dispatch 307-721-2526.