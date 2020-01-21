Laramie Scientist and Educator Announces Wyo Senate Run

Saturday at the Wyoming Women’s March in downtown Cheyenne, University of Wyoming professor and Laramie ecologist Merav Ben-David declared her candidacy for U.S. Senate. She will be running to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Wyoming senator Mike Enzi.

Ben-David said, “In my 20 years in Wyoming, I have trained hundreds of students from every corner of the state, and have seen firsthand what we can accomplish together… I look forward to being a fresh voice for our state.”

Merav Ben-David was born in Israel and has lived in Wyoming for 20 years. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2009. She served in the Israeli military and has traveled the world as a scientist and researcher.

According to Shortgo, Ben-David says, “We are facing many challenges now, globally, nationally, and in Wyoming, and these are only going to become more pressing. I’m ready to put my experience, knowledge, and skills to work to represent the people of Wyoming and protect the future of the state.”

