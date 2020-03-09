Laramie Sets Record High Temp on 307 Day; Cheyenne Falls Short

Saturday's temperatures were a far cry from the usual, with several locations in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle setting record highs.

The temperature hit 57 degrees in Laramie, breaking the previous record high for the date of 55 degrees set in 1986, the National Weather Service said.

weather.gov/cys

New records were also set in Scottsbluff, Alliance, Sidney and Chadron.

Cheyenne was just shy of the warmest March 7 on record, falling 2 degrees short of the 65 degree mark set way back in 1879.

