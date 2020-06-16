Laramie to Host ‘Fire in the Sky’ Fireworks Show on 4th of July

The City of Laramie will be hosting a fireworks show known as 'Fire in the Sky' to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, July 4th, which will kick off at approximately 10 p.m.

Oil City News reports that Wyoming Public Media will broadcast live music performances ahead of the event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from the Laramie acoustic band Ten Cent Stranger. Other local Wyoming musicians such as Sheridan's Nate Champion Band and Jackson's Aaron Davis will have their music videos streamed online to correspond with the event. You can view that online stream here.

The fireworks display will be launched from a designated area in Laramie near 22nd Street and Armory Road. According to the website for the City of Laramie, it's recommended that the fireworks be viewed from nearby city parks such as Washington, Harbon, LaPrele, Scout, and Kiowa, while other locations are also suggested such as Fraternity/Sorority Park on the UW campus.

Other suggested viewing locations are large parking lots around Laramie and the Cirrus Sky Trail behind Indian Paint Brush School.

While the event is open viewing for the public to see, social distancing guidelines are encouraged to be followed. Have a Happy 4th, everyone!