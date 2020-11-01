Laramie Vs. Cheyenne East Football 10-30-20 [VIDEO]

Cheyenne East certainly looked like the #1 seed in the 4A playoffs as they overwhelmed Laramie on Friday night 49-7. East quarterback Graedyn Buell threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter, two more in the second quarter, and two more in the 3rd quarter. Plus he ran for a touchdown. Buell threw for 272 yards and ran for 120 and that kind of performance speaks for itself. The T-Birds improved to 9-1 and will host Sheridan this week in the 4A semi-finals. Laramie finishes the season with a record of 2-8. We have some images to share with you on Friday's contest. Take a look!

