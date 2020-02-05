Laramie Woman, Homeless Man Arrested For Murder In Larimer County

A 40-year-old Laramie woman and a homeless man have been arrested for 1st-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 27 death of a Fort Collins man.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County, Colo. Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The post says Nicole Lenae Gibson of Laramie and 34-year-old Efren Jose Almeida are each charged with 1st-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 38-year-old Timothy Bryant of Fort Collins.

Investigators say Bryant's body was found near a building in the 200 Block of Link Lane in Fort Collins on January 27.

Gibson was arrested on Feb.1, Almeida was picked up on Feb. 4.

Gibson had her initial court appearance on Feb. 3 and was ordered held without bond in the case. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 11.