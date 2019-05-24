Laramie’s Big Dipper Named The Best Ice Cream Shop In Wyoming

You can always see the Big Dipper in Laramie, even during the day. MSN recently named the popular downtown shop the best ice cream parlor in Wyoming.

The Big Dipper's secret, they say, is their thick buttermilk, which weighs in at a hefty 14 percent fat and makes a rich flavor and fluffy texture. The Ivinson Avenue shop has been scooping up waffle cones since 2013, serving several flavors of ice cream along with custom cakes, gelato, sorbet, shakes, and sundaes.

Customers consistently rank Big Dipper among the best local restaurants on Facebook, Trip Advisor, and Yelp. 161 Google reviewers rate them 4.7 out of 5 stars, with many fans raving about creative ice cream concoctions like peach cobbler, Fireball whiskey, and even a flavor that tastes like Skittles.