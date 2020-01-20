Larimer County Authorities Looking For Elisha Marquez

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for 28-year-old Elisha Marquez on a variety of charges, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

Marquez is wanted for felony charges of failure to comply/special offender. She is also wanted for weapons and drug charges as well as three traffic violations.

Anyone with information on Marquez is being asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.