The Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order on Friday afternoon, August 21, 2020, as Cameron Peak Fire activity has increased.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered by the Sheriff's Office at 2:30 Friday afternoon, August 21, 2020.

Form the order:

The Cameron Peak Fire activity has increased in the area south of Highway 14 toward Crown Point, the Pingree Park Road, and County Road 44H.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents and businesses in the area, up to and including Pennock Pass on Country Road 44H due to immediate and imminent danger.

Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business.

Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety but also allows emergency crews better access to the area.