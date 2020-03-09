Larimer County Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus

In a tweet this morning, the Larimer Health Department has announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Larimer County.

Colorado now has nine confirmed cases of the outbreak.

According to the tweet, the department is working on the case and will update Northern Colorado with more information when it becomes available. See their tweet here:

Colorado Governor Jared Polis also Tweeted this information about the individual who tested positive. She's a female in her 50's who has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is a resident of Johnstown.

We will update this article with more information on the case as the day progresses.