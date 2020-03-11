Larimer County’s Coronavirus Patient Isolated in Johnstown Home

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Larimer County has one positive COVID-19 case.

The woman, who hasn't been publicly identified, is in isolation at her Johnstown home, according to the Larimer County Health Department. She resides in the Larimer County portion of Johnstown.

According to the Coloradoan, there are no young children in the household so the local school districts have not been affected.

The case is still under investigation, including a possible connection to international travel.

There are currently 18 positive coronavirus cases in Colorado with 29 deaths in the United States, according to a John Hopkins University tracker.

Symptoms:

The most common symptoms mirror the flu and include fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some people develop aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.

COVID-19 can also be asymptomatic, meaning some people don't have any symptoms at all, according to the Coloradoan.