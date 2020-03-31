Larry David Made a Pretty, Pretty Good Coronavirus PSA

Over the last days and weeks, we have seen many celebrities produce public service announcements encouraging people to follow the social distancing guidelines put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Some of them were informative, a few were funny. But none were as good as Larry David’s, which is now the gold standard for coronavirus PSAs.

In it, Larry implores young people to distance themselves because “you’re hurting old people like me — well, not me, I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you, but let’s say other old people who might be your relatives. Who the hell knows?” As Larry notes, going out now means missing a “once in a lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV.” He’s not wrong!

Watch his entire PSA right here:

Curb Your Enthusiasm just wrapped up its solid 10th season on HBO right before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Here’s what needs to happen now. We need to put Larry David in some kind of hermetic bubble so that he’s safe. We need to weather this terrible virus. And then we need a Curb Season 11 entirely about this. Can you even imagine how great a coronavirus Curb season would be? Richard Lewis won’t stop calling Larry on Skype, Larry gets a hot date, he has to decide whether it’s worth the risk of infection. (“Have you been in isolation?” “Eh, semi-isolation.” “How semi?”)

It would be incredible. It must happen. And we all need to work together to make sure it does. So keep social distancing!