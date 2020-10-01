Fifty-eight innocent people were killed when a lone gunman opened fire at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. These are some of their stories.

A list of those murdered when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire shows a collection of young adults, mothers, professionals and civic-minded advocates. Dozens of kids across America lost a mother or father. Dozens of parents lost their son or daughter. The group of those killed had assembled with thousands of other dedicated country music fans who were excited to see Jason Aldean's Route 91 Harvest Festival set. A military veteran, off-duty police officer, home builder and "tenacious litigator" are among the fallen. Several employees of public schools, including at least one kindergarten teacher were taken much too soon. Nearly all are remembered as the best America and Canada could offer — their sheer innocence is almost too much to get over.

These Route 91 Stories Need to Be Heard