Late TD Pass Lifts Aztecs Past the Cowboys

The Wyoming Cowboys lost a pair of leads and lost their first Mountain West Conference road game at San Diego State, 26-22, Saturday night.

Wyoming (4-2, 1-1) took a 22-19 lead with Sean Chambers 19-yard TD pass to Raghib Ismail Jr. with 6:49 left. Chambers added the two-point run.

San Diego State (5-1, 2-1) answered right back with Matt Agnew’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Bellinger at the 2:09 mark.

The Pokes converted on a fourth down and 10 with Chambers pass to Ismail Jr. for 15 yards. Two plays later Chambers was intercepted on a pass down the field by Luq Barcoo.

UW head coach Craig Bohl after the game said in a release from the university,

“I was talking with Coach (Rocky) Long before the game, and we both talked about how it would likely come down to a series or two at the end of the game. We both knew it would be a physical game tonight and that is exactly what it was."

UW had two turnovers in the fourth quarter. They entered the game with two all season.

Juwan Washington had a TD catch and a TD run in the third quarter, as San Diego State scored 16 straight points. The Aztecs went from trailing 14-3 to leading 19-14.

After a slow start and an Aztecs field goal in the first quarter, Chambers ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns in the second. The first was set-up by a 45-yard pass to Gunner Gentry. Chambers ran 21-yards to the San Diego State 7-yard line that put UW in position for their second TD. The Aztecs added a late first-half field goal. It was 14-6 Cowboys at halftime.

Wyoming finished with 266 yards on offense. They ran for 157 yards, which was 112 more than San Diego State was allowing coming in. Xazavian Valladay led the way with 73 yards. Chambers added 49, and Swen 35 yards. Chambers was 5-14 passing for 109 yards with the one TD and one interception. Cassh Maluia led the defense with nine tackles. The Cowboys failed to register a sack for the first time this season. They did have six tackles for loss.

The Aztecs had 329 yards of total offense. Agnew was 21-32 for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Washington added 84 yards rushing and four catches for 28 yards.

Bohl added, “I want to congratulate San Diego State. I thought they played really hard. I thought our team played hard, as well. We can play a little bit smarter. There was great effort on both teams, and I thought there were excellent plays by the players out there. We came up short, and they (San Diego State) won the game.”

UW returns home for its next two games. First up, the Pokes host New Mexico for their homecoming game next Saturday at 1 p.m. in War Memorial Stadium.