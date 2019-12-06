Country stars released a slew of new music videos to close out 2019! From sweet tributes of love to sentimental looks back at precious family moments, there's plenty to choose from, no matter what you're looking for. Read on to get acquainted with all the last country videos.

Lauren Alaina, "Getting Good":

Lauren Alaina shows off her dance moves in the music video for "Getting Good" alongside her Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko. The duo, who placed 4th in the most recent season of DWTS, waltz their way through day-to-day life, illustrating the lyrical recommendation to enjoy every moment instead of waiting for things to get better. Their artistic chemistry is palpable in the intimate scenes, which were shot in and around a home.

Rodney Atkins, "Thank God for You":

Rodney Atkins goes back in time in the music video for "Thank God for You." From a high school football field and a red Trans Am, Atkins retraces his steps as he drops out of college and launches a singing career at a smokey dive bar. There he finds the love of his life, Rose Falcon, who is still standing by his side at the same bar years later. The video features Atkins and his wife, as well as a pair of actors who represent them in their younger form.

Eli Young Band, "Break it In":

Follow the Eli Young Band through some of the most meaningful moments, both in their life together as a band and as individuals with their families, in the music video for "Break It In." A collection of still photographs, interspersed with grainy video footage of band performances and backstage antics, captures the growth of the four-member band over the years. From tiny clubs to packed out stadiums, from struggling teen musicians to weddings and growing families, the nostalgic look back is set to the backdrop of the band's poignant lyrics.

Stephanie Quayle, "Whatcha Drinkin' 'Bout":

Stephanie Quayle takes a turn behind the bar in the music video for "Whatcha Drinkin' About." Quayle tries to catch the eye of a handsome cowboy (played by her real-life husband) as she listens to the tales and woes of her patrons at the bar. From late-bloomer brides to broken hearted lovers and a few fishing stories, Quayle serves up the laughs and a few hidden stories in the fun video. "We sprinkled all kinds of Easter eggs throughout it — nods to each song on the new EP and some Flock of Quayle shout out," Quayle says in a press release. "I love all the characters and I think we can all find ourselves in each of them. We’re all drinkin' 'bout something!"

Ron Pope, "Habits":

Ron Pope gives some musician friends a tour of Nashville in his big white van in the music video for "Habits." Pope cruises around the rainy town, picking up drummer Jerry Pentecost, who’s played with both Pope and Brent Cobb; singer-songwriter Lauren Morrow and her musician husband Jason; and Kelly Clarkson's trumpet player Charles Ray, among others.

Hailey Whitters, "Heartland":

It's a visit to America's fly-over states in the music video for Hailey Whittiers' "Heartland." Scenes from the farmlands and small towns in Whittiers' home state of Iowa play out in gritty, throwback footage. "Despite being nine hours away, I still have a strong connection to the Heartland where I was born and raised." Whittiers says of the video. "You can hear it throughout my music, and I wanted to bring listeners home with me to see and experience it firsthand." The video was directed by renowned fashion photographer Harper Smith.

Jordan Rager, "Dirt in My Veins":

"I spend most of my life away from home and I rarely ever get to see my hometown anymore,” Jordan Rager shares in a press release, along with the video for his song "Dirt in My Veins. “...I carry a piece of it with me everywhere I go so I never feel too far away. I feel like the music video really captures that.” Scenes from Rager's small town shows and rehearsals play out alongside a visit to his hometown of Loganville, Ga.

Paul Bogart, "When the Cowboys are Gone":

Real-life rodeo cowboy Paul Bogart highlights his passion for both songwriting and livestock roping in the music video for "When the Cowboys Are Gone." Scenes from old cowboy movies are scattered between clips of Bogart performing along with his guitar. Bogart appropriately premiered the video at the American Quarter Horse Association’s World Championships.