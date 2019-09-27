Lauren Alaina may be busy enough with her term on Dancing With the Stars to postpone her first major headlining tour until early 2020, but that doesn't mean she's put her music career on hold. On Friday, (Sept. 27), the singer rewarded longtime fans and quenched the curiosity of her new competition show followers with "Getting Good," an ode to making the best of your current situation.

Her first single since 2018's "Ladies in the '90s" addresses several fallacies. It's common, especially as a teenager, to assume that owning a car, graduating or leaving your hometown will fix all your problems. As we get older, health and money concerns can distract us from living life one day at a time.

Alaina's new single, written by Emily Weisband, reminds us to keep our priorities in check while hoping for an easier life. "Once I get a house that I can hang my hat on, I bet I’ll want to build a bigger one if I could," Alaina sings. "I’m thinking, once I learn to grow right where I’m planted, maybe that’s when life starts getting good."

"Getting Good" will impact radio beginning Oct. 7. The new song follows the release of "Town Ain't Big Enough," a duet that the singer released with Chris Young. That song will appear on Young's forthcoming album, Raised on Country.

After Alaina's tenure on Dancing With the Stars ends, she will begin preparations for her That Girl Was Me tour. The January and February 2020 tour was planned for the fall but postponed to accommodate a return to network television for the runner-up of American Idol's 10th season.