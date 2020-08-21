The title track of Lauren Alaina's forthcoming EP Getting Over Him is an upbeat look at a rebound from both sides of the relationship. The country star enlisted her fellow artist and good friend Jon Pardi for the new duet, which readers can hear above.

Alaina co-wrote "Getting Over Him" with Paul DiGiovanni and Emily Weisband. She's been cheated on and is looking for something decidedly not serious, and Pardi's "getting over him guy" has got a reputation and is more than willing to help out.

"I’ve got a duet with Pardi on his album, and then he loved this one," Alaina explains in a press release, adding, "His energy is so amazing. I can’t believe I have a rebound song – but I do."

"Getting Over Him" is one of six songs on Alaina's EP of the same name. Due out on Sept. 4, it also features a duet with pop singer Lukas Graham, on "What Do You Think Of." Alaina co-wrote every track on the project.

“Music is my lifeline. Music literally pulls me out of everything I ever go through ... and I feel really empowered with this music. I feel like this music shows my personal growth and my emotional growth," Alaina says. "This EP of songs is all about loving myself through other people not loving me and not staying with me. It’s about me being able to get back to that same confident girl I wrote about on [2017's] Road Less Traveled and to hold on to that confidence. I get to celebrate that with this music, and I am so excited."

Getting Over Him follows Getting Good, which Alaina dropped in March.