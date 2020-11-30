Lawsuit Filed by Former Wyoming Youth Centers’ Residents Names 19 Defendants
The three former female residents of Trinity Teen Solutions, Inc., and one former male resident of the Triangle Cross Ranch, LLC, name these organizations and 17 other defendants in the class-action lawsuit they filed through their attorneys in federal court.
Many of the defendants are related by blood, law or marriage.
They also are alleged to be related through their connections with for-profit and non-profit corporations of an enterprise "for the purpose of executing essential aspects of a criminal worker exploitation scheme" under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, according to the lawsuit.
However, Powell attorney Joey Darrah has represented Trinity Teen Solutions in the past and said that he is reviewing the lawsuit but has not been formally served with it.
"In scanning it, it doesn't look like it has a lot of merit, there's a lot of unconnected parties here," Darrah said.
Trinity Teen Solutions is not affiliated with Triangle Cross Ranch, he added.
Diocese of Cheyenne spokeswoman Diana Waggener said she has not seen the lawsuit and has no comment.
All corporations listed here are for-profit unless otherwise noted.
All defendants have Powell addresses unless otherwise noted:
- Trinity Teen Solutions, Inc.
- Triangle Cross Ranch, LLC.
- Monks of the Mostly Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel -- a non-profit corporation also known as "Mystic Monk Coffee" with a Meeteetse address and its monastery northwest of Powell.
- Gerald and Michaeleen Schneider -- owners of the Triangle Cross Ranch property, formerly known as the Mount Carmel Youth Ranch.
- Angela and Jerry Woodward -- owners of Trinity Teen Solutions and Dally-Up.
- Father Daniel Schneider -- son of Gerald Schneider and brother of Angela Woodward. He is president of the Monks of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel.
- Matthew Schneider -- son of Gerald Schneider, is the program director and co-founder at the Mount Carmel Youth Ranch, which later became the Triangle Cross Ranch.
- Mark Schneider -- son of Gerald Schneider, is the ranch manager at Triangle Cross Ranch.
- Kara Woodward -- daughter of Angela and Jerry Woodward, is an owner, manager and/or member of Trinity Teen Solutions and Dally-Up. She also serves as the staff supervisor of Trinity Teen Solutions.
- Kyle Woodward -- son of Angela and Jerry Woodward, is an owner, manager, and/or member of Trinity Teen Solutions and Dally-Up. He also is the assistant director and marketing director of Trinity Teen Solutions.
- Thomas George -- former executive director of the Mount Carmel Youth Ranch and Triangle Cross Ranch. He also served as a special project manager and a family life coach.
- Judith Jefferis -- owner/operator of Rock Creek Ranch, Inc. Her addresses are in Powell and Unionville, Penn. She is not affiliated with the treatment programs, but received the benefits of the alleged child forced labor.
- Dally-Up, LLC -- owner of the land on which Trinity Teen Solutions operates.
- Rock Creek Ranch, Inc. -- a Delaware corporation which operates the ranch next to Trinity Teen Solutions. It is not affiliated with the treatment programs, but received the benefits of the alleged child forced labor.
- Diocese of Cheyenne -- a non-profit corporation that covers the area of the State of Wyoming for the Roman Catholic Church.
- Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT) -- a Texas non-profit corporation and Roman Catholic Religious Institute of Men. SOLT operated ministries and conducted activities through the Diocese of Cheyenne. Thomas George was the registered agent of SOLT between 2006 and 2010 until it allowed its legal status to shift to inactive as it chose to operate under its Texas business filings.
- New Mount Carmel Foundation, Inc. -- a non-profit corporation that supports the monastery of the Monks of the Mostly Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel. Plaintiffs assert "each hour of coerced child labor directly benefitted the Foundation with the knowledge and consent of its president, director, secretary, and other officers," according to the lawsuit.