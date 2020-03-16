LCCC Announces Further COVID-19 Restrictions

Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne on Sunday evening released the following statement on restrictions related to the coronovirus outbreak:

''CHEYENNE, WYOMING – On Sunday, in light of the evolving situation surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, Laramie County Community College announced additional closures on the campus.

Closures for the following services at LCCC are effective immediately:

Children’s Discovery Center – closed through April 6

Dental Hygiene Clinic – closed through April 12

Recreation & Athletics Complex (RAC) – closed through May 15

Ludden Library – closed through May 15, though virtual services will still be available to students

Additionally, all events scheduled through May 15 (including life enrichment and business trainings) on the LCCC campus and its locations will be postponed or cancelled.

The college will reassess these closures in early May and communicate any new information to students and the community.

“We discourage the community from visiting campus, to minimize the spread and transmission of the disease,” LCCC President Dr. Joe Schaffer said. “Please call or email employees and establish virtual or conference call meetings when possible.”

A list of employees and their contact information can be found at lccc.wy.edu/directory/index.aspx.

These closures follow Friday’s announcement that the college has extended spring break for students until March 31. Classes are currently scheduled to resume on April 1, though in a primarily online format.

For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19’s impact on LCCC and its services, visit lccc.wy.edu/covid.''